Obituary - Mr. Michael Kenny Stone

Michael Kenny Stone, age 29, died on September 17, 2021, at his home in Sebastian, Florida.He was a native of Statesboro and an honor graduate of Statesboro High School. Michael graduated with honors from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business, with a BBA degree in economics. He also received a law degree from Mercer Law School and was a member of the State Bar of Georgia.He was employed as director of sales with Beach Aviation Group in Sebastian, Florida.Michael was a talented musician who was accomplished in playing acoustic, electric, classical and bass guitars. He loved performing in a band or just improvising with friends and other musicians.He enjoyed meeting new people and traveling with family and friends. He had a charismatic smile and an outgoing personality that brought joy and happiness to those around him.Michael found great pleasure in working as a volunteer with Dogs for Life, a support organization that provides trained service dogs to enrich the lives of veterans and other deserving individuals.Michael is survived by his parents, Kenny and Julie Stone of Statesboro; a sister, Laura Lee Hopkins (Patrick) of Vero Beach, Florida; a sister, Rebecca Hooker (Ryan) of Statesboro; nieces, Emily Hooker and Beverly Hopkins; nephews, Bowen Hopkins and Wade Hopkins; an uncle, John Stone (Becky) of Roswell, Georgia; and a cousin, Mitch Stone.A service will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m.The family will visit with friends following the service.Due to COVID-19, it is requested that those attending the service please wear a face mask.Pallbearers will be Billy Hickman, Doug Lambert, Chris Mitchell, Mitch Stone, Bowen Hopkins and Wade Hopkins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Open Hearts Community Mission, P.O. Box 991, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or to Dogs for Life, Inc., 1230 16th Avenue, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 21, 2021

