Obituary - Mr. Marion Stewart

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Marion Stewart, age 84, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Portal, Georgia, native was the son of the late George Stewart and Cora Lee Finch. He lived in Statesboro for many years before returning to Portal in 2019.He was employed with Braswell Foods in Statesboro for 29 years until his retirement in 1993.Marion was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal.The family would like to thank Regency SouthernCare Hospice for their care and compassion.Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Martha Geraldine Lastinger Stewart of Portal; two sons, a grandson, a great-grandchild and a sister-in-law.A private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450; or Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



