Obituary -- Mr. Lynn Taylor Davis

Mr. Lynn Taylor Davis, age 90, of Ellabell, Ga., passed away December 8, 2020, after an extended illness, while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mr. Davis was born September 6, 1930, in Putnam County, but had lived most of his life in Bulloch County.He loved all heavy equipment, but his claim to fame was that he had been a truck driver for over 60 years, putting more than 3 million miles on the trucks that he drove.Fishing was his favorite past-time, but reading was a close second.Lynn was full of life, and loving people as he did, he was always determined to make those people laugh, even if it took him playing a prank on them.Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mildred Kangeter Davis; his daughters, Debbie Davis of Atlanta, Vicki Gilham (Bill) of Atlanta, Robin Haire of Atlanta, Chrissy Davis of Brooklet; his sons, Tim Davis (Sylvia) of Eatonton, Edward Kangeter (Shalah) of Ellabell, Phillip Kangeter (Sharon) of Ellabell; his sister, Irene (Tempi) Sharpe of Eatonton; grandchildren, Tammy Turner (Kevin) of Ellabell, Glenn Kangeter of Ellabell, Tracy K. Applebee (Chris); and several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be Friday, December 11, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Bobby Joe Ryals and the Rev. Gary Ryals officiating.Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m.Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Chris Applebee, Glenn Kangeter, Caleb Kangeter, Kye Herman, Caden Applebee and Kevin Turner.Memorial Contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at oahospice.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



