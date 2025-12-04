Obituary - Mr. Lee Arthur Johnson

Mr. Lee Arthur Johnson, age 82, peacefully transitioned on Friday, November 28, 2025, at his residence, under the professional care of Gentiva Hospice, with his family by his side.

Lee Johnson, a native of Bulloch County, gave his life to Christ at an early age at Springhead United Methodist Church in Sylvania, Georgia.

He was educated in the Bulloch County School System before relocating to Tampa, Florida, where he met his wife, Verna Mae Bush. They returned to Statesboro, where they were married for 62 years until her passing in 2024.

Lee began his career in construction, contributing to the building of the original Holiday Inn in Statesboro, later working there as a full-time maintenance supervisor for 25 years.

In 1981, he and his younger brother, Carl, founded Statesboro Janitorial Service.

Lee was also passionate about gardening, starting a two-acre vegetable garden in Whitesville in 1970 to provide for his community, especially those in need.

Although Lee had no biological children, he treated his nieces and nephews as his own. He will be remembered for his hard-working nature, kindness, generosity and deep care for others.

Lee is survived by his brothers, Carl and Larry Johnson of Statesboro and Roosevelt (Mary) Johnson of Griffin, Ga.; his sister-in-law, Frankie L. Johnson of Augusta, Ga.; special relatives, Tomicia Benton and Ella Ruth Long; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom will forever cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Paul Benton, eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 4, 2025

