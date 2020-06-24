Obituary - Mr. Larry Errol Lee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Larry Errol Lee, age 74, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1963 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War, and received a Purple Heart for his service.Larry worked in sales for T.J. Morris Company for over 24 years and H.T. Hackney for 17 years before retiring in 2009.He loved fishing, farming, playing golf and most of all his family.Larry was a member and a deacon of the Elmer Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Mary Newsome Lee; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Hurney; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carolyn Ethridge, all of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Brandon McElveen, Hannah Anderson, Hayden Hurney, Jim Kopotic, Sam Kopotic and Kasey Demott; three great-grandchildren, Addison Grace Davis, Maelynn McElveen and Trace Demott.The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson, followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson at 11 a.m. with Pastor Art Tarver officiating. Entombment will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Pallbearers will be Brandon McElveen, Sam Kopotic, Jim Kopotic, Hayden Hurney, Addison Hart and Pete Gagne’.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Elmer Baptist Church, 56 Zettwell Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



