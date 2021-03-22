Obituary - Mr. Kenny A. Cook

BROOKLET -- Mr. Kenny A. Cook, age 63, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.Mr. Cook was born in Statesboro to the late Kenneth Cook and Mrs. Shirley Snipes Roberts.Mr. Cook was a life-long resident of “Greasy Corner” in Bulloch County and was a 1976 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.He was a licensed private pilot and loved flying both real and model airplanes. He loved to fish and was retired as a supervisor with Sheppard Lumber Company with over 40 years of service.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Eubie Driggers Cook.Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Edenfield; mother, Shirley Roberts; granddaughter, Chloe Edenfield; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Theresa Cook, all of Brooklet; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jesse France officiating.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Kenny A. Cook.Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2021

