Obituary - Mr. Kenneth H. “Kenny” Harville

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Kenneth H. “Kenny” Harville, age 82, passed away Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was the son of Terrell Harville and Ahmetta DeLoach Harville.

Mr. Harville worked with Georgia Power for 37 years and retired as a distribution supervisor in the 90s.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.

Mr. Harville was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Saralyn Zetterower, Arnold Harville, Joseph Harville and Annette Daniel; and his son, Kenneth Hugh Harville.

He is survived by his wife, June Adams Harville; daughters, Darlene Harville (Wright Kellett) and Karen (James) Herring; and son, Ken (Gina) Harville, all of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his siblings, Sue Harris, Tommy (Donna) Harville, Herman (Deborah) Harville, Ernie (Brenda) Harville, Tamra (Greg) Newman, Diane (Mike) Herndon; numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

A graveside service for Mr. Harville will be held Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Harville Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







