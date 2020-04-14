Obituary - Mr. Joseph Coudon Jarriel

Mr. Joseph Coudon Jarriel, age 64, passed away on April 13th, 2020, at his residence in Ellabell, Ga. Those who loved him knew him as Joey.Joey was many things in his lifetime, including a master painter for most of his life and a foreman at a nuclear power plant for 10 years.The biggest legacy he leaves behind is being a devoted husband and amazing father.Joey was hard-working, enjoyed Rock n' Roll, fishing and brought an abundance of joy to everyone he knew.He fought hard against bladder cancer for the last two years and persevered through it all. Joey will be missed dearly.He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Jarriel; and his brother, Davey Jarriel.He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia “Patti” Jarriel; his son, Joseph Adam Jarriel; and daughters, Ashley Nicole Jarriel (Calf) and Allison Leigh Jarriel; his mother, Hazel Kicklighter (Tom); sisters, Joy Pruitt (Roger), Debbie Hassol (Doug), June Parnell (Mike); and brother, Lee Jarriel (Betty); as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



