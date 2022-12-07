Obituary - Mr. Johnny Thomas Anderson

CLAXTON -- Mr. Johnny Thomas Anderson, age 77, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.He was born in Savannah on September 17, 1945, to Bennett and Margaret Brown Anderson and was reared in Reidsville. He made his home in Claxton in 1985.Johnny served two terms in Vietnam as a United States Marine, obtaining the rank of sergeant.He had worked at the Georgia State Prison and retired from Winlectric in Statesboro.Johnny loved to fish, hunt and go “rambling”.He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.He is a member of the Reidsville Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Phyllis Anderson; and a sister, Sharon Knight.He is survived by his children, Rick (Jeffery) Anderson of Batesburg, S.C.; John (Hayley) Anderson of Springfield, Ga.; Derek (Amy) Anderson of Newington; siblings, Larry (Glenda) Anderson, Lynda (Larry) Kingery of Reidsville, Shirley Smiley of Waynesboro, Eddie (Phyllis) Anderson of Reidsville, Becky (Ronnie) Anderson of Manassas; grandchildren, Amber (Aaron) Buchanan, Dylan Anderson, John Ryan Anderson and Abbey Anderson; great-granddaughter, Averie June Buchanan; several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 8, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at noon in the chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the Rev. Gregg Usery officiating. Interment will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, with military honors rendered by the U.S. Marines.Pallbearers will be John Ryan Anderson, Roman Dasher, Joey Smiley, Scott Kingery, Ben Anderson and Jeremy Stanfield.Memorials may be given to the American Legion, 3159 Georgia Highway 129 South, Claxton, GA 30417.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Anderson family.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



