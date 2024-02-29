Obituary - Mr. John Wright Jr.

John Wright Jr. was born April 12, 1937, to the late John Wright Sr. and Wilma Lee Simmons Wright in Bulloch County, Georgia.

At the age of 19, “Junior” relocated to Durham, North Carolina, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Junior was a one of a kind man. To know him, was to love him.

He enjoyed watching baseball, listening to his favorite tunes and playing dominoes. Any time he visited home, you could always count on him to start up a game of “bones” with his nephews.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, Junior answered the Master’s call and peacefully rested from his labor.

In addition to his parents, Junior is preceded in death by one daughter, Dorothy Wright; three sisters, Wilma Lee Jones, Sylvia Doretha Young and Mary Ellison; four stepsiblings, Levern Mosley, Bonnie Reddick, Edward Percell and Robert Percell Jr.; and one son-in-law, Dwayne Tremble.

Mourning his loss, but also remembering his legacy, he leaves to cherish fond memories: six children, Johnette Wright, Ronald Wright, Donald (Lorraine) Wright, Chevelle (Vernon) Leathers and Anthony Wright, all of Durham, N.C.; and Jonnie Wright-Tremble, Lawrenceville, Ga.; one brother, Eugene Wright Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; one sister, Maggie (Terry) Kelly, Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder Donald Chavers as eulogist. Interment will be at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, February 29, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



