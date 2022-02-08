Obituary - Mr. John Wesley Bowen Sr.

KATHLEEN, Ga. -- Mr. John Wesley Bowen Sr., age 74, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at Pine Point Hospice in Macon, Georgia.The Metter, Ga., native was raised in the Portal area of Bulloch County.John graduated from Portal High School in 1965. Following his graduation, John attended Georgia Southern College, where he graduated with a bachelor's of mathematics.He taught school for a brief period and later John moved to Atlanta, where he began his career with AT&T, until his retirement and then he began working with Accenture, until his retirement in the mid 2000s.During his career, John was exceptionally proud of his position as the manager of the Y2K project for Southern Bell.John was a member and deacon of Joyful Life Baptist Church in Kathleen, Georgia.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Matthew Bowen Sr. and Aleatha Sparks Bowen; and two sons, John Bowen Jr. and Timothy Scott Bowen.Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Brenda Kelley Bowen of Kathleen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Elder Sam and Jennifer Bowen and Joe and Nancy Bowen, all of Garfield; a sister, Luree Bowen of Garfield; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Michael and Paula Kelley of Chatsworth and Ricky and Wanda Kelley of Kathleen, Ga.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Richard Morris of Texas; and his wife’s aunt, Rebecca Maheffey of Kathleen. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A graveside service and burial will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Elder Sam Bowen officiating.Additional services will be held at a later date at Joyful Life Baptist Church in Kathleen.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Joyful Life Baptist Church, 1618 South Houston Lake Road, Kathleen, Georgia 31047.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



