Obituary - Mr. John Marcus Stevens Sr.

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mr. John Marcus Stevens Sr., age 59, died Wednesday at his residence.

The Gainesville, Florida, native was a graduate of Screven County High School.

Following high school, he worked with King Finishing Company for many years and then began his career as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1579, Augusta, Georgia, working at Plant Vogtle until March of 2023.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Udell Stevens and Frances Lucille Robbins Stevens; two children, Angel and Rosa Stevens; and a brother, Timothy Stevens.

Surviving are his children, Toni Roberts, and her husband, Kevin Roberts; Mark Stevens and Dillon Stevens, all of Sylvania; two nephews, David and Michael Stevens of Sylvania; two brothers, Kenneth and David Stevens, both of Statesboro; and eight grandchildren.

The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Josh Williams officiating.

Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2024

