Obituary - Mr. John Henry “Skeeter” Lawson Jr.

Mr. John Henry "Skeeter" Lawson Jr., age 80, of Reidsville, Ga., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.He was a Bryan County native, but resided in Tattnall County for many years.He was a 1960 graduate of Pembroke Elementary High School in Pembroke, Ga.He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Collins, Ga., where he served as a steward.Mr. John was a retired employee of Tattnall County Maintenance Department as a heavy equipment operator.He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Young, Mae (Elder Marion) Stewart and Martha (Van) Redcross, all of Pembroke, Ga.; brothers, Willie A. Lawson of Reidsville, Ga.; Calvin Lawson of New Braunfels, Texas; Pastor Isaac (Angela) Lawson of Dublin, Ga.; and Tony Lawson of Atlanta, Ga.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Brewton Street, Collins, GA 30421 with the Rev. Carl Johnson as eulogist. Interment will be in the Reidsville City cemetery, Smith Avenue, Reidsville, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Statesboro Herald, October 20, 2022




