Obituary - Mr. John David Finch

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. John David Finch, age 50, died Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at his residence.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County lived in Portal all of his life. He was a graduate of Portal High School and had worked as a handyman and had been employed by Gary Bustle Painting.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Finch; his paternal grandparents, Daniel Finch, Lila M. Creech and Joe Creech; and his maternal grandparents, Luther and Cammie Thompson.

Surviving are his mother, Cammie Jerline Finch; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Debbie and Gary Bustle, Missy and David Cason and Tammy Finch Miller; two children, Hannah Williams and Preston Finch; two grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Eric Clayton, Laci Bustle, Cole Cason (Ashley), Hayes Cason (Hallie), Lizzie Mallard (Ethan), Abbie Cason, Dusty Mallard; great-nieces and great-nephews, Annie, Travis, Tucker, Caroline, Zoey, Rylan, Madelyn and Walker; and an uncle and aunts, James and Joyce Thompson, Ann Finch and Gail Thompson. Many cousins and friends also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The gGraveside service and burial will be at noon at Portal City Cemetery with Elder John Scott Officiating.

Pallbearers will be Cole Cason, Hayes Cason, Dusty Mallard, Ethan Mallard, Terry Thompson and Johnny Brown.

Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2025

