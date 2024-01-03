Obituary - Mr. John B. Lanier

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. John B. Lanier, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a 1962 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

Mr. Lanier was the owner and operator of Lanier Hauling Company Inc. for 39 years and worked closely with Ellis Wood of Ellis Wood Contracting.

Prior to owning his own business, he worked for JP Stevens for several years as a machine operator and in the accounting department of Coastal Insulation Supply.

Mr. Lanier was a lifetime member of the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He enjoyed hunting small game, working on cars and dancing.

Mr. Lanier was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Dean Lanier and Sara Selma Brannen Lanier; his sister, Sara Grace Lanier Norris; and his brother, Thomas Edgar Lanier.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Laura Lanier; and nieces and nephews, John Willard (Kristin) Norris, Sara Birdell Norris Duke, Laura Carolyn Lanier and Thomas Kelvin Lanier.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Lee Chambers officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Bill Lanier, Kelvin Lanier, Willard Norris, Brandon Padgett, Danny Smith and Steve Vezo.

Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church and members of the 1962 Class of Southeast Bulloch High School.

Burial will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, 107 Church Street, Brooklet, GA; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2024

