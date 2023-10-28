Obituary – Mr. Joe Q. Creech

Portal, Georgia – Mr. Joe Q. Creech, age 96, died Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro.

Joe was born in Barnwell, SC, and moved to Glennville, Georgia as a child. At the age of 14, Joe quit school to go to work to help support his mother, by working in a dry goods store for $11a week. Many years later, he moved to Bulloch County and was married to Ellare Johnson for 20 years until her death, and in 1976 he married Lila Motes.

Joe worked for Pete Campbell for three years, CooperWiss for 13 years, Rozier Ford as a driver part time for 13 years and Penske truck rentals for two years. He retired at the age of 75.

Joe was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro since 1969. He truly loved his church family and the friends that he made there.

He was preceded in death by his two wives, Ellaree and Lila; his step sons and three sisters.

Surviving are his deceased step-son’s families.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 2-3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral home in Statesboro.

Graveside services and burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Portal City Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Green officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459 or Temple Baptist Church, 1128 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2023

