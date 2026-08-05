Obituary - Mr. Jimmy “Brooks” Nichols Sr.

Mr. Jimmy “Brooks” Nichols Sr., age 81, died on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Nichols was born in Bulloch County on May 9th, 1945. He attended Marvin Pittman Labratory School and Swainsboro Technical College and later worked at Emerson Electric for more than 45 years until his retirement.

Brooks enjoyed golfing, fishing, Wednesday breakfasts and Friday lunches with friends and time with his family.

He was a member Eastern Heights Baptist Church for 53 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Nichols; his father, James Nichols; brothers, Roy and Jack Nichols.

Surviving family includes his wife, Judy Nichols; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Connie Nichols of Alpharetta, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Larry Ward of Rocky Ford; grandchildren, Chris and Sarah Nichols of Milton, Ga.; Kelly and Dustin Mulkey of Alpharetta, Blake Nichols of Alpharetta, Bryan Nichols of Buford, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Easton Smith, Dylan Nichols and Mitch Nichols.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held immediately after visitation in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Abercrombie officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Joe Cheney, Whit James, Earl Cashon, Stevie Morrison, Denny Snyder and Horace Harrell.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2026

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