Obituary - Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah.He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School.Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business, Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales. He owned and operated the business until his death.He married Deana Allen on May 7, 1994, and from that marriage came two wonderful children, Jerald Andrew Donaldson, age 27, and Cassie Alexis Donaldson, age 20.Bo loved providing for his family, spending time with his family and friends, helping others and listening to gospel music. He had a love for cars.Known for his outgoing personality, people always enjoyed being around him. He made everyone laugh and smile. He will truly be missed.Bo was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Statesboro.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Donaldson; and an infant brother and his former business partner that was like a brother, Peter Gauthier.Surviving are his wife, Deana Allen Donaldson of Statesboro; a daughter, Cassie Alexis Donaldson; a son, Jerald Andrew Donaldson; his mother, June Cowart Donaldson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Muriel and Arthur Allen; a brother-in-law, Arthur Allen Jr.; and two nieces, Alex and Olivia Allen, all of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Pagliarullo officiating, assisted by Kenny Anderson. Interment will be in the Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Kenny Anderson, Ricky Hutchison, Stacey Etheridge, Ricky Stringer, Arthur Allen Jr., Matt Agnew and John Cone.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 2200 Lake Boulevard, Atlanta, Georgia 30319 or at donate3.cancer.org; or the Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2953 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



