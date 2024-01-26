Obituary - Mr. Jeffrey Lynn Marlow

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jeffrey Lynn Marlow, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2024, after a brief illness.

Jeffrey was born in Newton, Kansas, to the late Horace and Maudine Hallmark Marlow.

He grew up on Tybee Island, Georgia.

After completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee and later with the National Guard.

Jeffrey started his employment with Savannah Electric on his 22nd birthday and retired after 40 years with Georgia Power as a lineman.

He was a member of the IBEW Local 1208 and served on the board of directors for many years.

Jeffrey was a lifelong member of the NRA and later joined the Sons of Confederate Veterans, where he was involved in many reenactments and memorial services.

Jeffrey enjoyed all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, riding dirt roads with his dogs and piddling in his garden.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Tommy Marlow.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie Bostwick Marlow of Statesboro; and his four children, whom he loved dearly, Jennifer Marlow Fordham of Statesboro, Jeffrey Lynn Marlow Jr. (Nicole) of Gainesville, Florida; Sarah (Matt) Nesmith of Brunswick and Kaitlyn Marlow of Tybee Island; his six grandchildren, Aidan, Jeffrey III, Barrett, Liam, Blaine and Banx; his brother, Larry Meyers of Savannah; three sisters, Linda Abramson (Jim) of Alexandria, Virginia; Brenda Weikel of California and Karin Roque of Savannah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his two little dogs that miss him dearly.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m.

Following the service, there will be a celebration of Jeffrey’s life at 1157 Pryor Road, Newington, GA 30446. All are welcome to attend.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Coastal Conservation Association Georgia at www.ccaga.org.

Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2024

