Obituary - Mr. Jason Paul Ellis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jason Paul Ellis, age 50, died Sunday, May 4, 2025, at his residence. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Faye Williams Ellis and Paul Ellis Jr. and raised in Bulloch County.

Jason attended Bulloch Academy, where he excelled at football and track and graduated in 1992. He then went on to attend East Georgia College.

Jason worked for 12 years as a supervisor with Walmart Distribution Center and also worked as a farmer and he was self-employed.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Paul Ellis; his maternal grandparents, Hudson and Margaret Williams; his paternal grandparents, John Paul and Beatrice Ellis.

Surviving is his mother, Faye Ellis of Statesboro; a brother, Jamey Ellis of Statesboro; his children, Dylan Stuckey and Regan Ellis of Statesboro; and the mother of his children, Mandy Ellis of Statesboro. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 9, 2025, from noon until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Bo Fordham officiating. Interment will be in the Paynes Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Jenkins County.

Pallbearers will be Greg Hendrix, Kevin Hendrix, Ashley Groover, Andy Rice, Keith Joyce and Barrett Street.

Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2025

