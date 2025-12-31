Obituary - Mr. James Willie “Jay” Clifton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Willie “Jay” Clifton was born on April 26, 1942, to the late Lillie Mae Cooper and Bennie Clifton in Bulloch County, Georgia. He passed away on December 27, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jay was a proud graduate of William James High School, Class of 1962.

He honorably enlisted in the United States Army on January 28, 1965, serving his country with dedication and pride.

Following his military service, Jay devoted 38 years of faithful employment to Brooks Instrument, where he was respected for his strong work ethic, dependability and commitment.

Jay was united in marriage to Doretha Rawls on November 28, 1967, and they shared 58 years of love and companionship. From this union, three children were born.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by all his siblings, Thelma, Elise, Biola, Alma "Rita", B.J., Bennie "Buddy Boy" Jr., Edward, Bobby, Billy, William and Eunice "Doll".

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Doretha Clifton; his children, Clarissa Clifton of Atlanta, Georgia; Calvin (Donna) Clifton of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Curtis (Shamika) Clifton of Statesboro, Georgia; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, an aunt, Rachael Walden; and an uncle, Emory Rawls.

Jay will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his service to his country and the quiet strength he displayed throughout his life. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of the host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he leaves behind.

The Clifton family will receive friends and family during family hours from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. James Willie "Jay" Clifton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with military honors.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, January 1, 2026

