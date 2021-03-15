Obituary - Mr. James William “Jimmy” Oliver Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James William “Jimmy” Oliver Sr., age 79, died Sunday at his residence surrounded by his family.He was born in Millen, Georgia, and was raised on the family farm in Screven County and graduated from Screven County High School in 1960.Jimmy was co-owner of Hagan and Oliver Sheet Metal from 1968 until 2013. He was currently the owner of Oliver Air Systems, which started in 2013.He enjoyed many years of coaching church and city league softball and basketball.His pride and joy was his family, especially his grandchildren that he cheered on through all of their activities when his health allowed.Jimmy took great pride in his work and was known as an honest, hard-working man that was respected by all who knew him.He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his constant companion, his dog, Pug.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe T. Oliver and Ollie Mae Oliver; and a sister, Dollie Mae Oliver.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Frances Bragg Oliver of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, James Oliver Jr. and Cindy Snyder Oliver of Statesboro; a daughter, Susie Oliver of Statesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe Brantley Oliver and Dorothy Oliver of Rincon and Tony and Wonnie Oliver of Wrightsville; his grandchildren, Lathan Lucas, Ally Oliver, Tres Oliver, Taff Oliver and Matt Diefenbach, all of Statesboro; and Megan Diefenbach of Little Rock, Ark. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel with Pastor Frankie Owens officiating. Interment will be in Screven Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania.Pallbearers will be Lathan Lucas, Tres Oliver, Taff Oliver, Matthew Diefenbach, Michael Todd and Frankie Kennedy.Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Hagan and Oliver Sheet Metal and Oliver Air Systems.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.Kidney.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Screven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



