Obituary - Mr. James "Tap" Jones

Mr. James "Tap" Jones, age 80, of Statesboro, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church in Leefield, Ga.He retired as a farmer and also as a police officer, with the rank as a sergeant, from the Statesboro Police Department.Tap graduated from William James High School with the class of 1961. He attended the Georgia Police Academy in 1972.In 1972, Tap began his career with the Statesboro Police Department. After 25 years of serving his community that he loved, Sgt. Jones retired on January 31,1997. After retiring, he continued doing things he loved such as: farming, traveling, riding his Harley and providing service to his loving community.Throughout his journey, he received awards such as: Superior Farmer, agricultural education, awards in criminal justice, and in traffic training.He leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Betty Darlene (James) Stidem of Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Gary Lee (Terri) Howard of Destrehan, Louisiana; Breanna (Joel) Stidem Stone of Grafenwohr, Germany; Christian (Christina) Stidem of Orlando, Florida; and Elijah Stidem of Atlanta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Blake, Avery and Ariel; one brother, Alfred (Janice) Jones; and three sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jones, Fanny Jones and Shirley Jones Ryce; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and loving friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Anthony Scott will be the eulogist.COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced at the walk-through viewing and graveside service.The graveside service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro GA, 30458.Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



