Obituary - Mr. James Ralph Williams

METTER, Ga. -- Mr. James Ralph Williams, the youngest son of the late Benjamin J. Williams and Jeanette M. Shatteen, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, under the professional care of Candler County Hospital, Metter, Ga.The native of Statesboro, Ga., was born May 14, 1949. He was educated in the Bulloch County School System and graduated from William James High School Class of 1967. Ralph attended Fort Valley State College, where he majored in education.He retired from the Dade County School System, Miami, Florida, where he educated the hearts and minds of young people for over 30 years.Ralph loved music. He played the clarinet in the William James High School marching band. In his later life, he regularly made CDs of his favorite artists and gifted them to his family and friends.Ralph had a compassionate heart, a giving spirit and never said no to anyone in need. He never met a stranger and his larger-than-life personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met.Ralph truly loved his family and friends; they were his heart’s joy.In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his stepfather, Nathaniel Shatteen, also of Statesboro, Ga.Mr. James Ralph Williams leaves a legacy of love to be cherished by his brother, Benjamin F. Williams (Carrol), Reidsville, Ga.; his sister, Daphney L. Shatteen Jones (Ronnie Sr.), Clarksville, Tenn.; two nieces, Shelby I. Crawford and Veronica I. Cecil, both of Nashville, Tenn.; one great-niece, Nova N. Dodson, Nashville, Tenn.; his newly acquired Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses' family, Statesboro, Ga., and a lifetime of close friends and family in Georgia and Florida.A private memorial service will be scheduled for mid-February 2022. Family and close friends will be notified.Flowers/cards/gifts of love may be forwarded to: Daphney L. Shatteen Jones, 3173 Porter Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043.The family of the late James Ralph Williams would like to thank everyone for your love and support during this time of sorrow. Your expressions of sympathy and love have been a tower of strength for us as we adjust our lives to this loss. May Jehovah God give each of you strength and peace as He has us.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022

