Obituary - Mr. James Harold “Shorty” Hagan

Statesboro, Ga. — Mr. James Harold “Shorty” Hagan, age 87, passed away Wednesday at his residence. He was a native and longtime resident of Bulloch County and grew up working on his family’s farm. Shorty worked as a machinist at ITT and retired after thirty years of service. He loved doing crossword puzzles, seek a word, watching western movies, and listening to bluegrass music.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell Hagan, John Hagan, and Tommy Hagan and his sister, Bonnie Oveda Lord.

Survivors include his Nieces and caretaker, Beverly Lord Skinner; two brothers, Frank Hagan and Inman Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Mr. Hagan will be held at a later date.

Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro is in charge of all arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 27, 2021

