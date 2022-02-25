Obituary - Mr. James H. “Duke” Dyches

Mr. James H. “Duke” Dyches entered into heavenly rest on February 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.He was the widower of Dollie Bell Dyches and they had shared more than 55 years of marriage together before she passed on November 30, 2021.Born in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 1, 1946, James was the son of John Wesley Dyches and Gladys Miller Dyches.He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.He was owner/operator of Auto Care Service for over 23 years and also worked at Altman Pontiac for over 23 years.James was a member of Elmer Baptist Church.“Mule.” as he was affectionately called, also served his community for over 28 years as Badge #540 with the Statesboro Bulloch County Fire Rescue Department as well as Bulloch County EMS.He is preceded in death by his wife, Dollie; his parents and his brother, Johnny Dyches.James is survived by his son, Michael Dyches (Donna Crosby); and his daughter, Lynn (Robert) Seamans. “Pa” will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Trey (Courtney) Seamans, Ali (Chatt) Jones, Jacob Seamans and Hailey Dyches; great-grandson, Jayden Seamans; sister, Joyce Hodges; brother, Billy Dan Dyches; sisters-in-law, Laura Lanier, Betty McKanna and Sandra (Jerdie) Royal; brother-in-law, Doy (Elizabeth “Bitsy”) Glisson; brother-in-law, Al McKanna; Ashley (Clay) Thompson and Raylan Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 27, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors with interment to follow at Elmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Art Tarver, Robert Seamans and Courtney Seamans with the Statesboro Fire Department Honor Guard.Honored to be pallbearers are: Jappy Stringer, J.J. Altman, Darryl Colson, Greg Underwood, Wesley Hendrix, Bird Hodges, Jim McCall, Al Brown and Tracy Anderson.Honorary pallbearers will be the Statesboro Fire Department, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue and Bulloch County EMS.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 56 Zettwell Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or Ogeechee Area Hospice at www.oahospice.org.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.