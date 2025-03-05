Obituary - Mr. James Elwood "Woody" Wilson Jr.

Mr. James Elwood "Woody" Wilson Jr., age 71, died Sunday, March 2, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. He was born in Candler County.

He attended Metter High School and later worked at the Bulloch County Board of Education until his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Wilson Sr. and Ola Ree Wilson; his siblings, Bobbie Youmans, Ann Ferguson, Buddy Wilson, Tommy Wilson, Lavohn Wilson, Nancy Keisling and Kay Steverson.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Wilson; his son, Damon Wilson; and his grandchildren, Noah Griner, Jayden Wilson and Dalton Wilson; his brother, Ronnie Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Statesboro.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2025

