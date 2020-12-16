Obituary - Mr. James David “Jamie” O’Sullivan

STATESBORO & METTER, Ga. -- Mr. James David “Jamie” O’Sullivan, age 51, passed away Monday at his residence.The native of Statesboro was raised in Effingham County. He was a graduate of Effingham County High School and Georgia Southern University.Jamie began his law enforcement Career in 1999 as a police officer with the Savannah Police Department and began his employment with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on March 16, 2007.He was assigned to the State Drug Task Force and the Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force before transferring to the Region 5-Statesboro Regional Office in 2009, where he was assigned as a special agent III-crime scene specialist.Jamie was a great mentor, co-worker and friend.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernice and Ernest Marsh; and his uncles, Ricky Marsh and Larry Marsh.Surviving are his two sons, Gavin O’Sullivan of Atlanta and Jake O’Sullivan of Rincon; his parents, Gwenda Marsh O’Sullivan and William O’Sullivan of Guyton; his girlfriend, Andrea Caraway of Metter; a brother, Dennis O’Sullivan of Atlanta; and four sisters, Angela O’Sullivan Zoltners of North Carolina, Rachel O’Sullivan Martin of South Carolina, Joan O’Sullivan Hagan of Atlanta and Tara O’Sullivan of Guyton. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, Julia Zoltners, Eric Zoltners, Natalie Zoltners, Matthew Zoltners, Liliy Martin, Sophie Martin, Connor Hagan, Ethan Hagan, Nyall Ferbert, Annabelle Ferbert and Ava Kennedy.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Pallbearers will be the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Honor Guard.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



