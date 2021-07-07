Obituary - Mr. James Danny Moore

James Danny Moore died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 70 years old at Augusta University.Mr. Moore was born in Statesboro, Ga., on March 10, 1951, to the late J.W. Moore and Eula Bell Moore (Jackson).He worked full-time as a carpenter and he even built homes for a living.Danny Moore went to multiple churches when he wasn't so sick. He would visit in between Long Branch Church of God, West Millen Baptist Church and Elam Baptist Church.He loved to fish, hunt, cook and everything about a garden.Danny was preceded in death by his son, Michael Shane Moore; his father, the Rev. James William Moore; mother, Eula Bell Moore; and a sister, Shirley Pearl Moore.Danny is survived by his daughter, Jaymee Danielle Moore (Randall L. Smart Jr.); his grandkids, Michael Evan Moore (LuAnn Brown), Shane Tyler Moore, Lillian Grace Moore and Kaiden Shane Palmer; and sisters, Laura Bell Thomas and Sallie Ann Hodges. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews to which he was lovingly called "Uncle Danny."He loved his family and friends very much. He will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones.Danny's life was filled with love, laughter and God and that is how he will be remembered.The family will receive visitors on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be private.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



