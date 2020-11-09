Obituary - Mr. James Carlton “Jim” Haddock

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mr. James Carlton “Jim” Haddock, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, November 07, 2020, at Comfort Creek Nursing Center in Wadley, Ga.The memorial service will be private at a later date.Jim was born on January 31, 1941, in Pitt County, North Carolina, to the late Edward and Elizabeth Roach Haddock.He proudly served in the Air Force and retired after a distinguished career, and was employed as a small print manager with Lewis Lithographers for 20 years.A devoted family man and father, he had a passion for coaching youth soccer. He was instrumental in starting recreational youth soccer in Statesboro, Ga., and continued coaching even after his children became adults. He also spent many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.In his spare time, he enjoyed travelling, socializing over coffee and expanding his music and book collections.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Haddock.Survivors include: sons, Scott Haddock (Jorjia) of Frankfort, Ind.; Matt Haddock (Niki) of Portal, Ga.; and Mark Haddock (Donna) of Swainsboro, Ga.; sister, Ida Haddock of Virginia; brother, Dawson Haddock of North Carolina; grandchildren, Brandon Haddock, Ryan Haddock, Nick Haddock, Reese Haddock, Kyle Haddock, Zachary Brinson and Tyler Brinson; two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3120 Raymond Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements for the funeral of Mr. James “Jim” Haddock of Statesboro, Ga.Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



