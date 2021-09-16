Obituary - Mr. James Brook Lonon

Mr. James Brook Lonon, age 86, entered peacefully into eternal rest on early Monday afternoon, September 6th, at his residence after a brief illness.He was a Bulloch County native and a retired farmer. He was also employed with Bulloch County Board of Education, Rozier Ford dealership and Rogers Bridge Construction.He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a devoted deacon, church member and assistant treasury secretary.He leaves to cherish fond memories his devoted and loving wife of 31 years, Nellie Lonon of Statesboro, Ga.; children: three daughters, Blanche Lonon-Moore, Wanda Denise (Jerome) Davis, Carolyn V. (Craig) McCrae, all of Statesboro, Ga.; four sons, Hollis Ray (Pennye) Tremble, Leon (Alexandria) Lonon, Ronnie James Lonon, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Lloyd (Bennie) Tremble of Savannah, Ga.; nine stepdaughters, Shirley Colbert, Joyce (Alexander) Brown, Georgia Sampson, Helen Colbert, Tracy Colbert, Gloria (Jonathan) Barnes, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Wanda (William) Strickland of Chattanooga, Tenn.; CeCe Jordan of Atlanta, Ga.; Angela (Raymon) Lester of Lithonia, Ga.; two stepsons, Larry (Tina) Colbert and Austin Leve (Erica) Colbert, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Carolyn Hardy of New Jersey; and Barbara Lonon of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lois (Dunbar) Ward, Lou Ellen (O’Neal) Young, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Avis Colbert of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; 47 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, including a devoted special friend, Dea. Henry Shatteen Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 3 until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside for Dea. James Lonon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 197 Antioch Road, Brooklet, GA, with the Rev. Richard A. Lawrence, eulogist, and Elder Gary Wallace, presiding. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.We will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



