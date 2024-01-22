Obituary - Mr. Inman P. Nesmith

Mr. Inman P. Nesmith, age 98, passed away Thursday at Willow Pond Senior Care in Statesboro. He was surrounded by the warmth of his loving family and the wonderful staff from Willow Pond, Regency SouthernCare Hospice and his private sitter, Mrs. Johnnie Mae Atkins.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and group captain in the Harmony-Fellowship-Bowen Sunday School Class.

He enlisted in the Navy after high school and served as aviation machinist mate aboard the USS Khula Gulf for the duration of World War II.

Inman was married to Lucille E. Nesmith of Statesboro for 63 years.

Mr. Nesmith worked at Brooks Instrument, where he retired after many years of service as a purchasing agent.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and tinkering in his workshop.

He volunteered throughout his life to support youth activities in his church and community.

After retirement, he worked tirelessly to care for his aging family, assisted local veterans with transportation for health care and visited the sick and infirmed members of First Baptist.

Inman was honored in 2003 with the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award for his altruistic efforts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovin Morgan Nesmith and Ruthie Lee Rimes Nesmith; his wife, Lucille E. Nesmith; and nine brothers and sisters, Sequel McCormick, Willie Myrtle (Billie) Beasley, Nanaleen Dewitt, Nothadean Burian, Odell Nesmith, Lynette Collum, Shirley Brannen, John D. Nesmith and Leonard M. Nesmith.

Survivors include his two sons, Terry I. (Karen) Nesmith of Cypress, Texas; and Steven Craig (Donna) Nesmith of Cumming, Ga.; his sister-in-law, Nanette Ellington of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Marcus (Jodi), Brandon (Tina), Steven (Laura) and Mallory; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Autumn, Chloe, Quentin and Blakely; and great-great-granddaughter, Ivory.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Nesmith, Brandon Nesmith, Steven Nesmith, Dennis Hollingsworth, Ray Robbins, David Olliff, David Nesmith and Douglas Nesmith and Mallory Nesmith will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Floral arrangements will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







