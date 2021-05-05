Obituary - Mr. Hugh Reginald Waters Jr.

Mr. Hugh Reginald Waters Jr., age 71, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home in Nevils, Ga.Hugh was a native of Bulloch County and a 1967 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Ga.He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after attending Georgia Tech. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the USAF Security Service, a linguist in the Air Force with a specialty in Mandarin Chinese, and worked at SEAMEO Regional Language Center in Bangkok, Thailand.After his honorable discharge from the service, he resumed his studies at Georgia Southern. He graduated in 1975 with a BBA in business.He returned to Southeast Asia and taught English as a second language in Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.In 2015, he returned to Nevils, Ga., and maintained the family home place.He enjoyed fishing, gardening and taking care of his blueberries that his mother planted in the early 1970s. He enjoyed listening to world broadcasts on his shortwave radio.Hugh was also a member of the Statesboro American Legion Post.He was a member of Harville Baptist Church, Denmark, Ga. He was a member of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church, Nevils, Ga.He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Margaret Brinson Waters; and brother-in-law, Larry Miles.He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Regina Miles, Nevils, Ga.; and Kimberly and Joe Page, Statesboro, Ga.; nephews, Adam Miles, Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany; Timothy Miles, Nevils, Ga.; Daniel Page, Homewood, Ala.; Dr. Joel Page, Mobile, Ala.; uncle, Gene, and aunt, Mary Waters of Statesboro, Ga.; great-nephews, James, Jesse Miles of Ramstein, AFB, Germany; Liam, Simon Miles, Nevils, Ga.; great-niece, Jersey Miles of Ramstein, AFB, Germany; numerous cousins and special friends, Jim Neal, Kirby and Becky Waters, Edna and Frank Miller, Dr. Kishwar Maur, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Dr. Sally Ellerich, Germany.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service will follow visitation at 11:30 at Corinth-Leefield Cemetery in Brooklet with Pastor Joe Eason officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



