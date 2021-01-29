Obituary - Mr. Herbert Eugene “Gene” Simmons

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors, announces the death of Mr. Herbert Eugene “Gene” Simmons, age 94 of Swainsboro, who passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a brief illness.The graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, January 30, 202, at 11:00AM in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. Jim Harrell officiating, followed by military honors.The family will receive friends, from 10:30 AM till time of the service, at the cemetery.CDC social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are encouraged for your safety and the health and well-being of others.Pallbearers will be Wes Simmons, Joe Howard, Trip Howard, Heath Simmons, Cody Collins, Joseph Howard, David Simmons, Craig Peebles and Henry Terwilliger.Honorary pallbearers will be his caregivers and CNAs.Mr. Simmons was born January 1, 1927, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Clayton Columbus “C.C.” and Pauline Chance Simmons.Blundale, Ga., is where Mr. Simmons grew up and also where he met his beloved wife of 70 years, Greta Ellen Lumpkin Simmons.After graduating from Swainsboro High School in 1949, Mr. Simmons joined the Coast Guard Merchant Marines and was assigned to the liberty ship, S.S. Louis A. Sengteller, traveling through the Philippine Islands, South Pacific Islands and Australia during World War II.Mr. Simmons became a partner in Dolores & Woody’s Shops in 1953, hiring many local folks to work and learn the business during his 36 years at the store. He was considered a mentor by many of his former employees.He was a founding member of the Swainsboro Country Club and Golf Course and was an active member of the Jaycees for many years.Mr. Gene’s retirement was filled with a new venture of cattle raising at his Double S Limousine Farm. He also enjoyed having a vegetable garden every year.Mr. Gene was a big part of the Citizens Bank Coffee Club and Monday Morning Library Club, where he was a loyal attendee.Affectionately known as Pa Gene, his favorite role and greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mr. Gene was a member and faithfully attended the Swainsboro First Baptist Church and the Jimmy Morgan Sunday School Class.He had a strong work ethic that kept him active throughout his life and it was well known that he lived every day to the fullest.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Greta Ellen Lumpkin Simmons; and all six of his siblings.Survivors include: daughter, Gennie Simmons Wright (Noel) of Isle of Hope, Ga.; sons, Clay Simmons (Sandi) of Birmingham, Ala.; Bill Simmons (Marcie) of Swainsboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Tripp Howard, Joe Howard, Wes Simmons, Jessica Simmons Collins, Heath Simmons, Rachel Simmons, Laura Simmons, David Simmons, Kelly Roper and Megan Cobb; 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Herbert Eugene “Gene” Simmons of Swainsboro, GA.Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



