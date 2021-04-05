Obituary - Mr. Henry Lane Jr.

PORTAL, Ga. — Mr. Henry Lane, Jr, age 74 made his transition from earth to his heavenly home to be with our Lord and savior on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Jenkins County, and received his education at Timberlake Job Corp in Oregon, a member of Scarboro Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Broward County, Florida Department of Transportation.

Graveside and burial services for Mr. Lane will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Scarboro Baptist Church with Reverend Grant Turner, pastor/eulogist and Reverend Larry Cone, Presiding

A walk though viewing will be held on Monday, April 5th from 1 till 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.