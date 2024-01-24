Obituary - Mr. Henry Jones

“Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.”

Mr. Henry Jones, age 97, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully away on Friday morning, January 19, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

He was a native of Bryan County and retired from the Department of Transportation with the highway department.

Mr. Henry was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church in Ellabell, Ga.

He enjoyed gardening and doing mechanic work and was a man of style (sharp dresser).

He is survived by his niece, who was also his caretaker, Rose (James) Jackson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, Pembroke, GA.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 327 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308, with the Rev. Earl Harmon, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2024

