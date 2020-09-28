Obituary - Mr. Harry Peter Gelis

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Harry Peter Gelis, age 69, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his residence.The Teaneck, N.J., native was a veteran of the United States Air Force.Following his military service, he moved to New York and attended Elim Bible Institute.In 2000, he moved to Georgia and worked for the Home Depot Distribution Center until his death.He loved being outdoors and fishing.He was known for telling jokes and his wonderful sense of humor.Mr. Gelis was devoted to his Lord and Savior and freely shared to anyone about his beliefs.He was preceded in death by parents, George and Jennie Gelis; and a nephew, John Neubert.Surviving are his three daughters, Heather (Michael) Jones of Jesup, Ga.; Melody (Donald) Horton of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sarah (fiancé, Kyle Statia) of Washington State; 14 grandchildren, his former spouse, Tammie Gelis of Jesup, Ga.; his sister, Kathy (Edward) Neubert of Statesboro, Ga.; and a niece, Laura Moore of Sylvania, Ga.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090-6105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





