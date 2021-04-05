Obituary - Mr. Grady E. Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Grady E. Hill passed into rest Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late John Frank and Earlene Lundy Hill. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1969 graduate of the Williams James High School.After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. After returning home from the armed services, he attended Savannah Technical College, where he received a degree in welding and an automotive painting degree.Grady E. Hill was employed with ITT Grinnell for 26 years and was a paint and body technician for over 30 years, as he was affectionately known for by many.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, NiKisha Charlene Hill; and a brother, John F. Hill.He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife of 49 years, Ruthie Ellis Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Martisha A. Hill; a son, Grady Rashad Hill; three sisters, Juanita Hogan, Decatur, Ga.; Alice (Walter) Myles, Savannah, Ga.; and Elaine Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Larry Lee (Diane) Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; three granddaughters, SheKeria (Jonathon) Baldwin, Amberelle Laquinta Jones and Azareyah Sinae Leeks, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a grandson, Michael Jermaine Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; five great-grandchildren, Graylan Omir Jones, Jathan Nikis Baldwin, Gavyn Kaise Jones, Journi N’Kyla Baldwin and Jadence Niomi Baldwin; six sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Mr. Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



