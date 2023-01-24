Obituary - Mr. George E. Stewart

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia.George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia.George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.After retirement, George continued part-time work with Bulloch County Recycling centers, where he loved meeting and talking to new people in this area.George was an incredible husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fond memories include going on numerous trips, attending their sporting events and enjoying the company of them in his own home.George was an avid fan of country music, listening to singers like George Jones and Conway Twitty.He loved his Georgia Southern Eagles and attended numerous football games with his son and grandson through the years.He kept up with every NASCAR race over the last 40 years and was always a Chevrolet man who loved Dale Earnhardt.These were just a few of his passions that he enjoyed throughout his life.George was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Claudia Stewart; two brothers, Frank Stewart and Floyd Stewart.George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary “Dot” Stewart, who he loved dearly. George and Dot have two sons, George E. Stewart Jr. of Valdosta, Georgia; and Glenn Stewart, and his wife, Barbara Stewart, of Reidsville, Georgia; two grandchildren, Justin Stewart and his wife, Kate Stewart, of Thomasville, Georgia; and Mallory Jenkins and her husband, Ben Jenkins, of Reidsville, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Magnolia Stewart, Russell Stewart and Rowan Jenkins; a fourth great-grandchild expected in April, Mabry Jenkins. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.The family received visitors on Monday, January 23rd, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service followed the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith and Pastor Marc Foster officiating. Interment followed in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, Georgia.Pallbearers were Greg Kearney, Jeff Rucker, Ben Jenkins, Nathan Rucker, Charles Oglesby and George Pelote Jr.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Hearts & Hands Clinic, 127 North College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 24, 2023

