Obituary - Mr. George Douglas Cartee

METTER, Ga. -- Mr. George Douglas Cartee, age 83, died June 29, 2023, at his residence under the care Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The Statesboro native was raised in the Middleground Community of Bulloch County, where he attended Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church with his family.

Douglas was a 1957 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School and was a graduate of Hughes Barber School. He also attended Armstrong College in Savannah.

Douglas served in the U.S. Army for several years and then began a career in banking, where he was employed with Sea Island Bank and Ogeechee Valley Bank.

He then returned to military service, where he retired from the Department of Defense following a total of 29 years of service.

He was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church in Metter.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Fordham Cartee and George W. Cartee; a baby sister, Debbie Joyce Cartee; and a son, Douglas Allen Cartee.

Surviving is his wife, Sylvia Allen Cartee of Metter; a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Julie Cartee of Metter; a daughter, Dana Lee Cartee of Metter; three grandchildren, Tiffani Coleman (Kenny), Allie Jackson (Ethan) and Kenzie Cook; three great-grandchildren, Bradley Coleman, Liam Coleman and Kinsley Blake Jackson; and two half-brothers and a sister-in-law, Danny and Linda Cartee of Statesboro and Ricky Cartee of Portal. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Bo Fulginiti officiating. Interment will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeru Minick, 2953 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or Cedar Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 555, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2023

