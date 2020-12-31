Obituary - Mr. George David Jarriel

Mr. George David Jarriel, age 70, of Collins, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.George was born on March 31, 1950, and was the son of the late Bryon and Lauvonne Boyette Jarriel.Following his graduation from Reidsville High School in 1968, he attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and transferred to the University of Georgia, where he received a degree in animal science in 1973.Following his graduation from UGA, George returned home to the family farm and began farming with his father, Byron, and his brother, Lester. George had a passion for farming, grew tobacco and other crops and raised livestock for over 40 years.He was a member of the Collins Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles, including his Aunt Neva Long, who was like a second mother to him.Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Daphne and Dirk “Aaron” Totten of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Kasey Jarriel of Collins; four grandchildren, Hunter, Autumn and Ravyn Jarriel and Kendall Totten; his sister and brother-in-law, Nan and Jim Branch of Lyons; his brother, Lester Jarriel of Collins; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 1, 2021, in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near Collins, Georgia, with Dr. Roger Branch officiating.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



