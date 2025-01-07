Obituary - Mr. Franklin Daniel “Don” Anderson

MARATHON KEY & DADE CITY, Fla. -- Mr. Franklin Daniel “Don” Anderson, age 87, died January 2, 2025, under hospice care in New Port Richey, Fla.

The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Sewell Morgan Anderson and Frances Akins Anderson. He lived in Savannah as a child and moved with his family to Denmark, Georgia, where he worked with Robert Cox Farms.

He joined the U.S. Marines, where he served until transferring to the Marine Corpd Reserves. Don later was the manager of Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Statesboro. Don accepted a job with Claxton Poultry, where he retired as plant manager, following 20 years of service.

Don moved to Florida, where he was employed with Tyson Foods as a supervisor until his retirement.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Edmonson of Rosharon, Texas; six sons, Danny Anderson of Texas, Kevin Anderson of Rosharon, Texas; Chad Anderson of Metter, Tracy Anderson of Metter, Troy Anderson of Statesboro and Prett Anderson of Metter; a sister and brother-in-law, Gayle and Griffin Yarborough of Bulloch County; and nine grandchildren.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2025

