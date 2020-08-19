Obituary - Mr. Frank Russell Reed Sr.

Mr. Frank Russell Reed Sr., age 71, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, August 13th, at his residence.He was a Bulloch County native and retired from Howard Lumber Company. He was a member of Jerusalem A.M.E. Church of Leefield, Ga.He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Argene Barnes Reed of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Mrs. Erica (Craig) Kimble and Mr. Larry (Jasmine) Blitch, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Kim (Stacey) McBride of Atlanta, Ga.; Mr. Frank Russell (Jeanna) Reed Jr. of South Carolina; sister, Ms. Eloise Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; aunts, Ms. Helen Moss of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Frances (Gene) Johnson of Brooklet, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. in the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.The graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church Cemetery with Pastor Frankie Owens as eulogist.Statesboro Herald, August 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



