Obituary - Mr. Frank “Punkin” McMillan

Mr. Frank “Punkin” McMillan, age 60, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Pleasantview Nursing Center in Metter, Georgia.

A native of Bulloch County, Mr. McMillan was employed with SPC Contracting Service, LLC, until his health declined. He took great pride in his work and was an avid supporter of the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team.

He is survived by his daughter, Keiona Rawls of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Janice (Tony) Natson and Juanita McMillan, both of Statesboro, Georgia; brother, Jonathan (LaWanda) McMillan of Sarasota, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro, GA 30458. Words of comfort will be shared by Bro. Eugene White.

Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2025

