Obituary - Mr. Estill Dewie Dailey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Estill Dewie Dailey, age 85, died on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga.Estill was born on August 31st, 1937, in Morehead, Ky., to the late Ira Dailey and Rosa Hyatt Dailey.He was raised in Kentucky and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 until 1959.In 1979, he moved to Bulloch County, where he owned and operated Pride Builders Inc. for over 30 years.When he wasn't working, Estill enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with his family and grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Dailey; a son, Mark Dailey; and six of his siblings.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gigi and Jim Costlow; his son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Gay Dailey, both of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Douglas Dailey (Rachel), Lane Dailey (Hanna), Brandon Costlow (Laura), T.J. Costlow, Trevor Dailey and Erin Dailey; four great-grandchildren and five siblings, Elaine Cummins, Shirley Flynn, Brenda Brown, Timmy Ray Dailey and Donnie Dailey; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Bob Crosby officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Douglas Dailey, Lane Dailey, Brandon Costlow, T.J. Costlow, Trevor Dailey and Erin Dailey.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.




