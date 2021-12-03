Obituary - Mr. Enrico Jackson

LITHONIA, Ga. -- Mr. Enrico Jackson, age 43, departed this life Friday, November 26, 2021.He received his early childhood education in the Bulloch County School System before moving to Lithonia and was a graduate of Lithonia High School.As a child, Enrico was baptized and learned to love the Lord.He had a love for music and was very talented.He loved his family unconditionally and his presence would light up the room.He was employed as a barber.He is preceded in death by a brother, Tashawn Jones; and other relatives.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Jennifer Jackson; his father, Ronnie (Daphney) Jones Sr.; his stepmother, Barbara Jones; stepfather, Tony Collins; grandmother, Helen (Doy) Johnson; brothers, Rodriquez Lundy, Tony Mobley, Ronnie Jones Jr. and James Jones; his sister, Baronda Jones; seven aunts, Virginia (Larry) Cone, Barbara Jones, Ruby Wilson, Ruth Jackson, Luneal Ellis, Jeanette Jackson and Evette Jackson; four uncles, Carl (Gwen) Jones, Charles (Brachel) Jones, Jesse Jackson and Dan E. Jackson; four stepsons, Lacottis Ezell, Jonathon Moore, Ethan Moore and Kyrie Moore; stepdaughters, Zaniyah Arnold and Dynasty Smith; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Jackson will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Enrico Jackson will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be held at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



