An automotive gift for Mother’s Day? You bet!

Between the daily carpools to school, drives to work or the grocery store, sports and dance drop-offs and pickups and road trips with the family, mom spends a lot of time behind the wheel, so it’s important that her vehicle remains in tip-top shape. After all, it’s ferrying around precious cargo every day.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12, a time to celebrate the mothers, grandmothers and stepmothers who tirelessly care for those they love. This year, check a few things off her endless to-do list by treating her to some much-needed car care.

· Schedule her vehicle for routine maintenance. Regular tune-ups can help mom get the most miles out of her vehicle and ensure it is operating at its best. This includes routine checks and replacements of the parts of her car that regularly see the most wear and tear, including the oil and other fluids, filters, gaskets, belts, batteries and spark plugs.

· Replace the wiper blades. Even the best wiper blades don't last forever. Have mom’s worn-out blades replaced — including the rear wipers — to ensure clear, streak-free visibility when the next spring shower hits.

· Check the lights. Check all interior and exterior lights and have any blown bulbs replaced. If mom’s headlights are hazy, dull, yellow or scratched, Cottons Tire offers headlight restoration services, a cost-effective way to keep her seeing clearly and driving safely in all weather conditions.

· Have the tires rotated or replaced. Rotating the tires helps ensure even wear and can improve the car’s handling and driving. Or, if mom’s tires are on their last tread, treat her to a full replacement at Cottons Tire. Good tires are one of the most important features for the overall performance of a car, and they’ll keep mom safe while she’s out on the road.

