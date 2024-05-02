GBI to investigate death at Bulloch County Jail

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation examine the Thursday morning death of an inmate at the Bulloch County Jail.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Jail staff requested EMS at 6:32 a.m. after an inmate was found not responsive. The inmate was then confirmed to be deceased.

The GBI will be the lead investigative agency in determining the cause of death. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.

The Statesboro Herald will have more information as it become available.



