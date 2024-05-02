Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo Days bring three nights of fun, action in 2024

All Photos by Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant

The bulls were rampaging, the broncos bucking and the cowboys roping for the 2024 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo. And for the 13th annual event, there were three nights of entertainment for the first time at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

2024 Kiwanis Club Rodeo Chairman Jonathen Bunch felt that adding a third night was important to the club and the community.

“By adding another night of rodeo, we can offer more opportunity for people to attend as well as raise more money for the Kiwanis Club to give back to the community through donations,” Bunch said.

Greyson Miller of Supply, North Carolina gets a hard and brief ride on bareback in the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Since moving the event to the Ag Complex in 2021, the club has seen exponential growth in the funds raised and in the number of attendees.

An IPRA-sanctioned rodeo, the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo was well stocked by Hedrick Rodeo and owner Danny Hedrick.

Alex Goins of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina scores 82.5 on a successful bull ride during the first night of the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, April 25.



Funds raised at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair are dispersed back into the community in Bulloch and surrounding counties including Bryan, Tattnall, Jenkins, Screven, Evans and Candler Counties. The funds support a variety of causes, but the Kiwanis mission is kid-centered.

Raymond Ellrod of Statesboro helps granddaughter Raylyn Knight, 2, get a better vantage point to take in the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo.



Many well-known organizations in these counties benefit from the events such as 4H, FFA, law enforcement as well as Ogeechee Area Hospice which covers many of the same counties. Bulloch Parks & Rec, Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Technical College and East Georgia State College all benefit in various ways from the fundraising efforts.

Allison Hammack of Macon tries on some hats for size during the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Earl Bradley of Midville, Ga. conquers his calf in winning time during the tie down contest at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Saniyah Woullard gets a harrowing-but-winning ride from blindfolded Bear Fretwell, left, and brother Forrest as the team from Hunter Cattle takes the trophy in the wheelbarrow race during the first night of the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, April 25.



Hedrick Rodeo owner Danny Hedrick keeps the calves running for the roping contests at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Miss Rodeo USA 2024 Kaelanne Quinonez helps kick off the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Savannah Thompson of Iva, South Carolina is a blur as she heads for a winning finish in the barrel race during the first night of the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo.



Dressed for the occasion, Marissa Scomo takes orders at the Hunter Cattle booth during the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Megan Lein dazzles with her Roman trick riding during the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Youngsters track down the prize-winning tail during the Calf Scramble at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.



Rodeo fans settle in for the show before the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 26.

