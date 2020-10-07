Obituary - Mr. Enoch Clark

Mr. Enoch William Clark began his earthly journey on November 8, 1952, in McRae, Georgia. On October 2, 2020, he reunited with his parents, Mrs. Lillie Mae Clark and Mr. Arthur Lewis Clark, as they welcomed their son in glory. Also joining at this "great reunion" was his sister, Ms. Dianne Spaulding; his grandparents and other loved ones.Left to cherish and celebrate Enoch’s life are his wife, Mrs. Rose Ann Clark; his children, Andrea McDuffie, Medra (Cornelius) Corouthers, Sheryl (Daniel) Marrero, Enoch Simpson and Angelica (James) Dunbar; his siblings, Maricia Ann (Ralph) Wesley and Emory Clark. Additionally, Enoch shared and treasured many life experiences with his best friend, Michael Riley of McRae, Ga. Enoch was also the proud grandfather of Satadrian Eady, Kadyn Corouthers, Enoch Jackson, Chris Jackson, Alaiyah Simpson, Mariana Marrero, William Marrero and Nathaniel Tolbert III. Also left to honor his memory is a host of many other relatives and friends.Enoch relocated to Columbus, Ohio, in 2019. He was an uncomplicated man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took pride in being the head custodian at McRae-Helena Elementary School and genuinely enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was a member of Believers Church of Statesboro, Georgia, and loved explaining his distinctive biblical name.At the request of Mr. Clark, his remains will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal services at this time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any tributes be sent to Believers Church of Statesboro, c/o Enoch Clark, P.O. Box 1240, Statesboro, GA 30459.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



